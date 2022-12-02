Get ready for a blast in the past with Captain Anderson’s Marina

By Alex Joyce
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Have you ever wanted to take a stroll through ancient Bethlehem? Now is your chance with the 10th Annual Bethlehem Christmas Village put on by Captain Anderson’s Marina.

Beginning on December 7, visitors can enjoy live music, a live nativity, toy and food drive, a petting zoo, and more.

The village is open four nights, December 7-10, from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Each night the event will go to support a different charity.

Come hear stories from Isaiah, Mary, and Joseph as they celebrate the birth of Jesus and enjoy all the festivities at the 10th Annual Bethlehem Christmas Village.

Captain Anderson's marina is inviting you and your family to celebrate Christmas by walking through Ancient Bethlehem
Come Take A Walk Through Ancient Bethlehem
