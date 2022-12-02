Get ready for a blast in the past with Captain Anderson’s Marina

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Have you ever wanted to take a stroll through ancient Bethlehem? Now is your chance with the 10th Annual Bethlehem Christmas Village put on by Captain Anderson’s Marina.

Beginning on December 7, visitors can enjoy live music, a live nativity, toy and food drive, a petting zoo, and more.

The village is open four nights, December 7-10, from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Each night the event will go to support a different charity.

Come hear stories from Isaiah, Mary, and Joseph as they celebrate the birth of Jesus and enjoy all the festivities at the 10th Annual Bethlehem Christmas Village.

