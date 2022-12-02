Getting ready to stuff the bus

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:34 AM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Skip Bondur is back at it again with Stuff the Bus toy drive for its 11th year running. In the name of the Christmas spirit, this year will mark Bondur’s 100th night living on top of a bus.

Bondur explained that all these years of donations has just flown by. He said “I am humbled to be able to play my part in helping the kids of Bay County have a joyful Christmas.

Bondur will kick off the drive and climb on top the bus starting this Sunday at 6 p.m. and will not come down for a minimum of 10 days, 240 straight hours. Bondur said rain or shine he will stay up there encouraging people to donate toys to kids in need. He also said anyone that stops buy to donate a new toy or monetary donation, is sure to be entertained. Contests and events happen throughout the day as well as volunteers sharing Christmas joy with visitors.

The bus is located in the Walmart parking lot off 23rd Street in Panama City. All contributions go to Toys for Tots for distribution.

For more information on how to donate, watch the video attached.

