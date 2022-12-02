Holiday Golf Club renamed Legacy Golf Club.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Holiday Golf Club in Panama City Beach is getting a new name. Officials with Hilton Inc. announced Wednesday that it will be renamed and rebranded as the Legacy Golf Club.

The Legacy Golf Club was established in 1965. It is compromised of a Championship par 72 course, a full-service clubhouse with a bar and grill, an executive course, and a driving range and practice facility.

Those with the Hilton company said they hope by renaming the property they can draw more attention to it. It is also a way to honor the Hilton Family and their children.

”Their wishes were to name it after their son Chip who had an extreme passion and great love for the game. He believed that as his career grew in golf. You learn a lot of life lessons through the game of golf adversity, perseverance, patience, all in the game of golf and that is all that lead us to re-naming it after him and honor their wishes today,” Ethan Register, President of Oasis Resorts and Legacy Golf Club, said.

Chip Hilton died in 2011.

In memory of Chip, the golf course is also home to the annual Chip Hilton Celebration of Life Charity Golf Classic.

Along with the new name announcement on Thursday, Hilton Inc. officials presented the University of Florida Health Foundation with a check for $75,000. With funds raised from the Chip Hilton Classic.

“This money is very important for two different reasons aspects one is the direct patient care benefit we have a navigator that helps link our patients getting into their doctor quickly for the care that they need. So it is a way to streamline communication with their health care providers,” Ellen Zimmermann, Professor of Medicine at, University of Florida, said.

The next Chip Hilton Golf Classic will be in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.