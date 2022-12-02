Mild temps ahead for the weekend

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with just a few low clouds in spots early on. Most will wake up with plenty of sunshine and those who have a few low clouds will see them decrease to mainly sunny skies ahead today.

It’s another chilly start out the door. Dress warmly, but in layers for today. It’s in the 40s early on this morning. Temperatures warm into the 60s by mid-morning, maybe even higher than yesterday’s highs by lunch today. Highs today reach the low 70s and that will be pleasant enough this afternoon to lose the extra layer. If you have dinner plans or Friday evening festivities, we’ll still cool off into the 60s for the evening. So, keep the jacket handy for that.

The weekend looks great. Mostly to partly sunny skies with clouds on the increase into Sunday as another cold front approaches. There’s a 10% chance it stirs up a stray shower on Sunday, nothing to ruin any plans over. Temperatures will warm up nicely in the afternoons to the mid 70s after pleasantly cool mornings in the mid 50s.

The front doesn’t have too much cold air associated with it and it largely stalls out over the Panhandle or just to the north not allowing for much of an air mass change. So, we’ll continue to see mild temperatures into next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with a much more seasonal high after a chilly start. Temperatures start in the 40s and warm into the low 70s this afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has a mild weekend ahead despite a weak cold front stalling out in the region and increasing cloud cover.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle...
VIDEOS: Suspect leaves after fatal hit-and-run, police on lookout
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Mike Jones, better known as Salvage Santa, fixes broken toys and bikes for kids in need. <br...
Salvage Santa’s last sleigh ride
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four individuals for Manslaughter in connection to...
Four arrested in connection to two overdose deaths
Fentanyl poisoning death at Walton County Bachelor Party leads to arrest on murder charges
Fentanyl poisoning death at Walton Co. Bachelor Party leads to arrest on murder charges

Latest News

Warmer and more humid weather is on the way.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Warmer and more humid weather is on the way.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's wind chill.
Chilly sunshine ahead for NWFL
Colder air briefly returns to the panhandle
Wednesday Evening Forecast