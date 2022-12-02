Mild temps ahead for the weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with just a few low clouds in spots early on. Most will wake up with plenty of sunshine and those who have a few low clouds will see them decrease to mainly sunny skies ahead today.

It’s another chilly start out the door. Dress warmly, but in layers for today. It’s in the 40s early on this morning. Temperatures warm into the 60s by mid-morning, maybe even higher than yesterday’s highs by lunch today. Highs today reach the low 70s and that will be pleasant enough this afternoon to lose the extra layer. If you have dinner plans or Friday evening festivities, we’ll still cool off into the 60s for the evening. So, keep the jacket handy for that.

The weekend looks great. Mostly to partly sunny skies with clouds on the increase into Sunday as another cold front approaches. There’s a 10% chance it stirs up a stray shower on Sunday, nothing to ruin any plans over. Temperatures will warm up nicely in the afternoons to the mid 70s after pleasantly cool mornings in the mid 50s.

The front doesn’t have too much cold air associated with it and it largely stalls out over the Panhandle or just to the north not allowing for much of an air mass change. So, we’ll continue to see mild temperatures into next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with a much more seasonal high after a chilly start. Temperatures start in the 40s and warm into the low 70s this afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has a mild weekend ahead despite a weak cold front stalling out in the region and increasing cloud cover.

