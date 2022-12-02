Okaloosa Co. school health tech charged with stealing medication from students

Okaloosa County school health tech charged with stealing medication from students
Okaloosa County school health tech charged with stealing medication from students(OKALOOSA COUNTY)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A health technician at Destin Middle School has been charged with stealing prescription medication from students.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged Makayla Crandall, 27, of Niceville with three counts of grand theft of a controlled substance, five counts of child neglect, and one count of failure to maintain narcotics records.

Officials said Crandall was hired in July 2022. In September, a student who goes to Crandall daily for medication started noticing a difference in the color and imprint on her pills. The child mentioned it to her mother, and her mother says she noticed a difference in her child’s behavior.

After it was reported, the OCSO school resource officer and school employees conducted an audit October 4th. The audit revealed at least 110 missing amphetamine/ dexmethylphenidate pills from a least five students.

One bottle had an Aleve pill and another had several pills identified as aspirin. One bottle found with aspirin in it was for a student that should not be given aspirin, according to the parent.

During the investigation, officials said they found two other parents who became concerned about behavioral issues in their children around the same September, October time frame.

Another parent told authorities she dropped off a bottle of Adderall for her student on September 29th but had to take the child to the emergency room on October 4th because of erratic, unusual behavior.

Investigators say Crandall was the only one with a key to the medicine cabinet. She claimed to have a prescription for Adderall but law enforcement officials were unable to find it in any databases.

Crandall was also unable to explain how student medications were missing or switched out.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle...
VIDEOS: Suspect leaves after fatal hit-and-run, police on lookout
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Mike Jones, better known as Salvage Santa, fixes broken toys and bikes for kids in need. <br...
Salvage Santa’s last sleigh ride
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four individuals for Manslaughter in connection to...
Four arrested in connection to two overdose deaths
Fentanyl poisoning death at Walton County Bachelor Party leads to arrest on murder charges
Fentanyl poisoning death at Walton Co. Bachelor Party leads to arrest on murder charges

Latest News

One of three men convicted of shooting and killing Edward Ross in a 2019 attempted robbery was...
Campbell sentenced to 35 years for Beach murder
Captain Anderson's Marina invite you to the 10th Annual Bethlehem Christmas Village.
Get ready for a blast in the past with Captain Anderson’s Marina
Captain Anderson's marina is inviting you and your family to celebrate Christmas by walking...
Come Take A Walk Through Ancient Bethlehem
Skip Bondur joins NewsChannel 7 Today to tell everyone how to stuff the bus this Christmas.
Getting ready to stuff the bus