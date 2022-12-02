Reports: Edward Snowden receives Russian passport, takes citizenship oath

FILE - Former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden addresses attendees...
FILE - Former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden addresses attendees through video link at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon on Nov. 4, 2019. Snowden, who fled prosecution after he revealed highly classified U.S. surveillance programs, has received a Russian passport and taken the citizenship oath, his lawyer was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying Friday Dec. 2, 2022.(AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who fled prosecution after revealing highly classified surveillance programs, has received a Russian passport and taken the citizenship oath, Russian news agencies quoted his lawyer as saying Friday.

Lawyer Anatoly Kucherena was reported as saying that Snowden got the passport and took the oath on Thursday, about three months after Russian President Vladimir Putin granted him citizenship.

The reports did not specify whether Snowden has renounced his U.S. citizenship. The United States revoked his passport in 2013, leading to Snowden being stranded in a Moscow airport for weeks after arriving from Hong Kong, aiming to reach Ecuador.

Russia eventually granted him permanent residency. He married American Lindsay Mills in 2017 and the couple has two children.

In Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Friday that the U.S. was aware of reports Snowden had finalized his Russian citizenship but could not confirm them, and referred questions about his status to the Russian government. However, Price said the Biden administration would not be surprised if the reports were correct.

“Mr. Snowden has long signaled his allegiance to Russia, this step would only formalize that,” Price told reporters.

Snowden leaked documents on the National Security Agency’s collection of data passing through the infrastructure of U.S. phone and internet companies. He also released details about the classified U.S. intelligence budget and the extent of American surveillance on foreign officials, including the leaders of U.S.-allied countries.

Snowden says he made the disclosures because he believed the U.S. intelligence community had gone too far and infringed on civil liberties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle...
VIDEOS: Suspect leaves after fatal hit-and-run, police on lookout
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Mike Jones, better known as Salvage Santa, fixes broken toys and bikes for kids in need. <br...
Salvage Santa’s last sleigh ride
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four individuals for Manslaughter in connection to...
Four arrested in connection to two overdose deaths
Fentanyl poisoning death at Walton County Bachelor Party leads to arrest on murder charges
Fentanyl poisoning death at Walton Co. Bachelor Party leads to arrest on murder charges

Latest News

FILE - Takeoff, of Migos, arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. A...
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff
FILE: A new study suggests pain relief from marijuana may come from a belief that the treatment...
Study: Pain relief from marijuana use may be partly placebo effect
FILE - The nation’s 988 hotline was established to help anyone experiencing a mental health...
National 988 mental health hotline back up after outage
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Prosecutor: Evidence shows Trump ‘explicitly’ OK’d tax fraud