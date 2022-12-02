Salvage Santa’s last sleigh ride

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local Christmas tradition is coming to an end. Salvage Santa is closing up his workshop at the end of this Christmas season.

Mike Jones, or better known as Salvage Santa himself, has been collecting bikes and refurbishing old ones to give to kids in need for more than 40 years.

On NewsChannel 7 Today, Jones announced that he is stepping back from the role to enjoy his retirement and spend time with family. He said his six grandchildren keep him pretty busy.

Jones said there are people and organizations in the community that he hopes will continue parts of the program, but as the community knows he is leaving behind big shoes to fill.

Although the workshop may be closing up, Jones said it is not the last the community will see of him.

As he looks to focus of his many hobbies, Christmas trees play a big part in that. The avid gardener has already planted many Christmas trees with more on the way. He says in a few years when they are grown and ready, he will be giving them away. You may even see Jones back in a Santa hat handing out hot chocolate at his tree lot.

Until then, the community’s appreciation for Salvage Santa shows.

