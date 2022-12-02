Thursday Evening Forecast

Warmer weather is on the way
By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another chilly night here in the panhandle with clear skies and lows in the low 40s inland and upper 40s at the coast. As we head into the day on Friday the warm up begins with highs in the low 70s. Winds will be East at 5-10 mph. Lows Friday night will not be as cold and will mainly be in the 50s. This weekend expect highs well into the 70s with lows pushing 60. Rain chances remain quite slim with maybe a small chance Sunday or Monday as more clouds return to the panhandle. Otherwise, expect unseasonably warm and humid weather into next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

