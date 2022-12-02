Tree of Life Celebrates Organ Donors

Tree Of Life
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holidays are hard for anyone who has lost a loved one, which is why local organizations make it a point to honor and celebrate them every year.

Families gathered at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay to kick off the season of giving by celebrating those who gave the gift of life. Loved ones of organ donors spent the evening sharing stories, enjoying food, and decorating ornaments. The ornaments were then placed on a symbolic ‘tree of life’ in their honor.

”Bringing everyone together at this time of the year, I think it’s really important to get people out of the house and together and celebrating the life that their loved one lived and gave to others,” said Lesley Garcia, regional manager for LifeNet Health.

The event started in 2009, and the ‘tree of life’ has grown bigger each year. Garcia says that once an ornament is added to the tree, it is kept and used again each year. It serves as a symbol of how organ donations allow a donor’s spirit to live on within another person.

