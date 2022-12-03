Area scores and highlights for Friday, December 2nd
High School Football - 1R State Semifinal
Blountstown 0 Hawthorne 28
High School Basketball/Boys
Holmes Walton
Choctaw 58 Rutherford 44
Jay 46 Poplar Springs 54
Rickards 44 Mosley 38
Liberty 37 Altha 61
Cottondale Graceville
South Walton 70 Arnold 59
Destin Laurel Hill
Vernon 33 Sneads 58
Wewahitchka 31 Franklin 72
Bethlehem Bozeman
Chipley 91 Emmanuel Christian 29
High School Basketball/Girls
Liberty 41 Altha 24
Wewahitchka 33 Franklin 44
Mosley 24 Crestview 50
Marianna Holmes
Vernon Sneads
Destin Laurel Hill
South Walton West Florida
Bethlehem 57 Bozeman 39
Bay Niceville
High School Soccer/Girls
Choctaw 0 Arnold 2
Freeport East Hill
Franklin 0 St. John Paul II 0
High School Soccer/Boys
Crestview 3 Rocky Bayou 0
Franklin 1 St. John Paul II 6
Freeport East Hill
