Area scores and highlights for Friday, December 2nd

By Scott Rossman and Braden Maloy
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Football - 1R State Semifinal

Blountstown 0 Hawthorne 28

High School Basketball/Boys

Holmes Walton

Choctaw 58 Rutherford 44

Jay 46 Poplar Springs 54

Rickards 44 Mosley 38

Liberty 37 Altha 61

Cottondale Graceville

South Walton 70 Arnold 59

Destin Laurel Hill

Vernon 33 Sneads 58

Wewahitchka 31 Franklin 72

Bethlehem Bozeman

Chipley 91 Emmanuel Christian 29

High School Basketball/Girls

Liberty 41 Altha 24

Wewahitchka 33 Franklin 44

Mosley 24 Crestview 50

Marianna Holmes

Vernon Sneads

Destin Laurel Hill

South Walton West Florida

Bethlehem 57 Bozeman 39

Bay Niceville

High School Soccer/Girls

Choctaw 0 Arnold 2

Freeport East Hill

Franklin 0 St. John Paul II 0

High School Soccer/Boys

Crestview 3 Rocky Bayou 0

Franklin 1 St. John Paul II 6

Freeport East Hill

