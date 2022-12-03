Basic NWFL hosts Annual World Aids Day Event

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County and its partners are on a mission to break down barriers of a deadly disease

Basic Northwest Florida kicked off its Annual World Aids Day Community Event Friday to bring awareness to the importance of knowing your HIV status.

The event took place at the Grocery Outlet parking lot near South Tyndall Parkway in Callaway Friday.

In 2021, Florida reported more than 120,000 people were living with HIV in Florida. Last year, Bay County reported 514 residents were living with the disease. According to Florida Health Charts, Bay County has one of the highest rates of AIDS diagnosis per capita.

Although the event was geared toward HIV prevention, detection and treatment, several organizations and healthcare groups were in attendance offering support, free food, fun activities and additional testing including dental screenings, eye blood pressure exams.

Basic NWFL Executive Director Ed Cox said knowing the status of your all-around health is important because early detection to any disease is the key to a longer life.

“We’re trying to give people power through them being aware of their own health their own wellness and that’s what this event is for,” said Cox.

If obtaining treatment after any diagnosis is a struggle due to a lack of healthcare and high costs, Vivian Mohamed with Avicenna Clinic says to reach out to the facility to see how they might be able to provide assistance.

“We are a free healthcare we provide healthcare to anyone that is uninsured or underinsured that fall under the 2% poverty guidelines,” Mohamed said.

The World Aids Day Community event will run until Dec. 3rd. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sooner that you are aware of your diagnosis the faster help can be provided.

