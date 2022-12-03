Georgia man charged with attempted murder after hit and run in PCB

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Georgia man is behind bars after allegedly causing two serious incidents in Panama City Beach Friday.

Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez reports that Derrick Davis, 34, was involved in a domestic altercation in the parking lot of Gulf World that ended with him hitting the victim with his car.

Police said that Davis then speed away from the scene in his car, leaving the victim on the side of the road.

Police report that when Davis got to Pier Park Drive, he ran a red light and hit another car traveling south on Pier Park Drive.

Officials said that the other car rolled onto its side. Police said Davis then ran away from the crash on foot into Pier Park. Officers were able to arrest him in the parking lot of Olive Garden.

Authorities said three victims in the other car involved in the car crash were seriously injured and transported to the hospital for treatment. We’re told they arein stable condition.

The pedestrian that was hit was also transported to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Davis was arrested and charged with attempted murder, four counts of DUI serious bodily, four counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injuries or death, domestic battery, and resisting arrest.

The Panama City Beach Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating.

