Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment

Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days after he commented on a Facebook post by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.(Source: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Georgia man’s comment on a sheriff’s office’s Facebook post helped to get him arrested just days later.

When the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office posted its “Most Wanted” list Monday on Facebook, it caught the eye of Christopher Spaulding.

“How about me?” he commented on the post.

The sheriff’s office noted that its “Most Wanted” is based off severity of the charges....
The sheriff’s office noted that its “Most Wanted” is based off severity of the charges. Authorities are still looking for those with active warrants, even if they are not on the list.(Source: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office via CNN)

The sheriff’s office saw Spaulding’s comment and confirmed he had two outstanding warrants.

“We are on the way,” the sheriff’s office replied.

Spaulding was arrested Thursday on warrants for felony violation of probation.

The sheriff’s office noted in a Facebook post announcing Spaulding’s arrest that its “Most Wanted” is based off severity of the charges. Authorities are still looking for those with active warrants, even if they are not on the list.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

One of three men convicted of shooting and killing Edward Ross in a 2019 attempted robbery was...
Campbell sentenced to 35 years for Beach murder
Georgia man charged with attempted murder after hit and run in PCB.
Georgia man charged with attempted murder after hit and run in PCB
The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle...
VIDEOS: Suspect leaves after fatal hit-and-run, police on lookout
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Okaloosa County school health tech charged with stealing medication from students
Okaloosa Co. school health tech charged with stealing medication from students

Latest News

850 Strong Christmas Concert.
850 Strong Christmas Concert
Pet photos with Santa.
Pet photos with Santa
Lynn Haven Christmas Parade
Lynn Haven Christmas Parade
It was started in 2018 after Hurricane Michael when NewsChannel 7′s Neysa Wilkins thought to...
850 Christmas Concert