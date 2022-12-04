Muggy Feel and Mostly Cloudy Skies Sunday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Saturday evening!

Tonight, we’re going to see more warm and muggy conditions across Northwest Florida, with mostly cloudy skies continuing through the overnight hours. Thanks to the cloud cover and warm dewpoints, temperatures will struggle to cool down overnight with lows around 60 degrees. Areas of fog will develop starting at around 10 PM Saturday night, with visibilities dropping below 3 miles throughout the Panhandle overnight. Patchy fog will linger in the morning hours before temperatures warm and cloud cover decreases leading into the mid-day hours.

Rain chances are fairly low for Sunday, but they aren’t zero. A weakening cold front will be attempting to move through Northwest Florida, with the associated lift helping to create some isolated sprinkles throughout the afternoon hours. Mostly cloudy conditions will be widespread throughout the day tomorrow, which will have an impact on high temperatures. Those who see sun are likely to return to the mid 70′s, but areas with lingering fog and clouds will have a harder time breaking out of the 60′s.

For the rest of the work week, temperatures will be even warmer, with highs and lows alike staying well above normal for December. Highs could reach 80 degrees mid-week.

