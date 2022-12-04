PCB Marathon Ran Today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today over on Front Beach Road the PCB Marathon took place. Racers starting from 6:55am to 9:30am.

There were a couple races that went on today. You could run a full marathon, a half marathon, just a 5k and a kids fun run (though that one wasn’t open for anybody).

The racers started in Pier Park, took it out to Front Beach Road, where they began a big loop that went all the way down to the Emerald Falls Rec Center, then came back and finish back where they started.

The runner’s race was identified by the color of their race bid but each participant was award a medal. Tyler Parsons, from New Jersey, the overall male marathon winner and Anna Armfield, from Niceville, the overall female marathon winner. Congrats to all runners today!

