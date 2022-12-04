Pet photos with Santa

Pet photos with Santa.
Pet photos with Santa.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you are looking to get your holiday photos with Santa and include your pets, the Humane Society of Bay County is offering holiday photos Saturday through Sunday.

Whether it’s cats or dogs, you name it Santa loves them all.

The President of the Humane Society said this is something they do every year.

They are accepting appointments and walk-ins, and photos will be taken at the humane society’s thrift store in Panama City. It starts at 9 a.m and wraps up at 1 p.m.

“Our base package starts out at $35 donation and then we have a couple of packages that are a little bit more than that,” Mary Gauden said.

Gauden said all of the donations from the photos go directly to the humane society.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of three men convicted of shooting and killing Edward Ross in a 2019 attempted robbery was...
Campbell sentenced to 35 years for Beach murder
Georgia man charged with attempted murder after hit and run in PCB.
Georgia man charged with attempted murder after hit and run in PCB
The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle...
VIDEOS: Suspect leaves after fatal hit-and-run, police on lookout
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Okaloosa County school health tech charged with stealing medication from students
Okaloosa Co. school health tech charged with stealing medication from students

Latest News

850 Strong Christmas Concert.
850 Strong Christmas Concert
Lynn Haven Christmas Parade
Lynn Haven Christmas Parade
It was started in 2018 after Hurricane Michael when NewsChannel 7′s Neysa Wilkins thought to...
850 Christmas Concert
Georgia man charged with attempted murder after hit and run in PCB.
Georgia man charged with attempted murder after hit and run in PCB