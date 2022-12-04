Sledgehammer burglary suspects charged

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Police department has charged two people with the sledgehammer break-in of a local store.

Officials with the department report that on November 12th an individual used a sledgehammer to break into the VJ Mart on Frankford Avenue. Through the department’s investigative work by detectives and crime scene analysts a suspect vehicle was identified.

Investigators said they tracked a white Nissan truck to a Panama City couple, Brooke Erwin and Rhett Mason.

Officers said the pair initially told the detective that a juvenile was responsible for the break-in. But during a search of the truck investigators discovered gloves matching those of the burglary suspect. Along with two “EZ-Up” tent bags the suspect used were found in the residence.

Investigators said the duo drove a juvenile to the Panama City Police Department to “confess” to the crime. However, as the investigation continued, the department said that the juvenile told detectives he had offered to confess to the crime, although he had no part in the burglary.

On Saturday PCPD charged Mason with burglary, two counts of possession of burglary tools, and criminal mischief. Erwin was charged with principal to burglary, child abuse, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Both were booked into the Bay County Jail.

