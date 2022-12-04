Temperatures Much Warmer Than Normal This Week

Warm and muggy conditions with highs approaching 80 degrees this week
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Sunday Evening to you!

It’s going to be a warm and muggy evening across Northwest Florida, with temperatures slowly falling through the 60′s over the next few hours. With the humid air in place, more fog is possible overnight, and through the morning hours as lows eventually fall to the upper 50′s.

Monday will be another warm one. We’ll start off with that fog lifting and some lingering cloud cover, but as we head through the mid-day hours skies will clear quickly with mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. As a result, high temperatures will be able to climb back into the lower and middle 70′s, which is warmer than normal for this time of year.

In fact, the next week will sit generally 5-10 degrees above normal for December, with highs in the mid to upper 70′s through Friday. Wednesday will likely be the warmest, with temps nearing 80 degrees as high pressure intensifies through the middle of the week. Thanks to that high pressure, you can also expect minimal rain chances this week, with maybe a 10% chance on Tuesday and dry conditions otherwise.

By next weekend, we will see temperatures return to near-normal with a troughing pattern developing in the southeast, but it’s still too far away to definitively know if that trough will carry a front back through the Panhandle.

Get all the details in the latest WJHG weather webcast.

