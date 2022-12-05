Boy shot several times in Calhoun County, in stable condition

CALHOUN Co., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A boy is in stable condition after deputies say he was shot multiple times on Friday.

According to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, an emergency call was made from a residence on Adam Spears Lane. Officials say the caller told that a 12-year-old boy had been shot.

During the investigation, deputies learned that shots had come through the window of the Adam Spears house. The boy was life-flighted to an area hospital.

Officials say they believe this was a targeted incident and a person of interest has been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

We’ll continue to update this incident as more information becomes available.

