Boy shot several times in Calhoun County, in stable condition

Deputies believe this was a targeted incident and a person of interest has been identified.
Deputies believe this was a targeted incident and a person of interest has been identified.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN Co., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A boy is in stable condition after deputies say he was shot multiple times on Friday.

According to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, an emergency call was made from a residence on Adam Spears Lane. Officials say the caller told that a 12-year-old boy had been shot.

During the investigation, deputies learned that shots had come through the window of the Adam Spears house. The boy was life-flighted to an area hospital.

Officials say they believe this was a targeted incident and a person of interest has been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

We’ll continue to update this incident as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested after allegedly kidnapping a minor.
Three arrested after allegedly kidnapping a minor
Georgia man charged with attempted murder after hit and run in PCB.
Georgia man charged with attempted murder after hit and run in PCB
Authorities say a 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off her...
Woman arrested for switching off hospital roommate’s ventilator - twice
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away
Sledgehammer burglary suspects charged
Sledgehammer burglary suspects charged

Latest News

One local police department is giving back to its community by offering a free Christmas event.
Captain Claus invites you out for a fun Christmas event
One local police department is giving back to its community by offering a free Christmas event.
Christmas with Cops
What is the best type of Christmas cookie?
Favorite Christmas cookies on Monday’s Coffee Chat
In today's Coffee Chat, the NewsChannel 7 Today team discusses their favorite types of...
Coffee Chat on Christmas Cookies part two