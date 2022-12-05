Captain Claus invites you out for a fun Christmas event

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Police Department is hosting their 2nd Annual Christmas with Cops event that promises to be fun for the whole family.

Visitors can enjoy hot cocoa, food, snow, and of course photos with Capt. Claus.

The free event will be held outside the station on Back Beach Road from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 9th.

Panama City Beach Police officials are also asking for aid in providing Christmas toys to kids in Bay County. Though the official toy drive has ended, the department is still collecting toys before delivering them on Dec. 20th.

For more information about Christmas with Cops, you can visit the department’s Facebook page.

