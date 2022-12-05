Chipola womens hoops coach sitting out suspension

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Chipola womens basketball team is currently playing on without its head coach Greg Franklin.

In fact the Indians have played their last three games without coach Franklin following his suspension by the school. That suspension coming in the wake of the coach’s misdemeanor arrest for loitering during his team’s trip last weekend in Daytona.

Chipola Athletic Director Jeff Johnson telling us Monday administrators at Chipola are aware of the situation and they are handling the repercussions of it internally. Johnson saying the school has no further comment on coach Franklin’s status at this time.

The A.D. says the team’s two assistant coaches, Rachel Johnson and Reshad Baker are running practices and leading the team in its games for now, with coach Johnson the acting head coach.

Chipola’s lost its last three games without Franklin, to Hillsborough, Indian River and St. Petersburg, with all those games on the road. The team is back on the road for three games in Fort Myers this weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It won’t play back on the home floor until next Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.