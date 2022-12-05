Chipola womens hoops coach sitting out suspension

Coach Greg Franklin giving his players some time for Christmas as they enjoy a 13-1 start.
Coach Greg Franklin giving his players some time for Christmas as they enjoy a 13-1 start.(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman
Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Chipola womens basketball team is currently playing on without its head coach Greg Franklin.

In fact the Indians have played their last three games without coach Franklin following his suspension by the school. That suspension coming in the wake of the coach’s misdemeanor arrest for loitering during his team’s trip last weekend in Daytona.

Chipola Athletic Director Jeff Johnson telling us Monday administrators at Chipola are aware of the situation and they are handling the repercussions of it internally. Johnson saying the school has no further comment on coach Franklin’s status at this time.

The A.D. says the team’s two assistant coaches, Rachel Johnson and Reshad Baker are running practices and leading the team in its games for now, with coach Johnson the acting head coach.

Chipola’s lost its last three games without Franklin, to Hillsborough, Indian River and St. Petersburg, with all those games on the road. The team is back on the road for three games in Fort Myers this weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It won’t play back on the home floor until next Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested after allegedly kidnapping a minor.
Three arrested after allegedly kidnapping a minor
Georgia man charged with attempted murder after hit and run in PCB.
Georgia man charged with attempted murder after hit and run in PCB
Deputies believe this was a targeted incident and a person of interest has been identified.
Boy shot several times in Calhoun County, in stable condition
Authorities say a 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off her...
Woman arrested for switching off hospital roommate’s ventilator - twice
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away

Latest News

PCB Marathon Ran Today
PCB Marathon Ran Today
Area scores and highlights for Friday, December 2nd
Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, December 1st
Tigers taking part in 7 on 7 event in Orlando
Blontstown Prepares for State Semifinal Game with Hawthorne