City of Mexico Beach spreads holiday cheer with annual Christmas event

The City of Mexico Beach held its annual Christmas tree lighting Dec. 4.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Mexico Beach is one of the many tight-knit communities in Northwest Florida that’s holding Christmas festivities.

The City’s annual golf cart parade and Christmas tree lighting took place Sunday evening.

“It’s just amazing to have that,” Doug Baber, city administrator of Mexico Beach, said. “It really makes us feel like we’re back. It’s a real sense of normalcy hear in Parker Park.”

City officials said that normalcy is cherished by the community after everything that’s happened in recent years.

“They’re all like one big happy family here,” Baber said. “To have them come around after we’ve been through so much with the Hurricane and COVID. So just to have this event year-after-year helps people feel more like family every day.”

A famous face and his reindeer even made a special trip from the North Pole.

“Well, I’m probably going to see Santa,” 8-year-old Amelia Hutchison said.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office served hot cocoa donated by the Special Events Committee.

Mexico Beach Sweets also donated gingerbread houses.

Baber said the goal is to grow the event each year.

