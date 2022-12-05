Favorite Christmas cookies on Monday’s Coffee Chat

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Monday morning’s Coffee Chat, the NewsChannel 7 Today team discussed their favorite types of Christmas cookies.

Jessica and Sam talked about their recent attempts with simple yet delicious recipes and explained what to bring to a cookie swap at your next holiday gathering.

To vote on your favorite Christmas cookie, check out the Facebook poll here.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested after allegedly kidnapping a minor.
Three arrested after allegedly kidnapping a minor
Georgia man charged with attempted murder after hit and run in PCB.
Georgia man charged with attempted murder after hit and run in PCB
Authorities say a 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off her...
Woman arrested for switching off hospital roommate’s ventilator - twice
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away
Sledgehammer burglary suspects charged
Sledgehammer burglary suspects charged

Latest News

In today's Coffee Chat, the NewsChannel 7 Today team discusses their favorite types of...
Coffee Chat on Christmas Cookies part two
Two suspects in custody.
Sledgehammer burglary suspects charged
What is the best type of Christmas cookie?
Coffee Chat on Christmas Cookies
The City of Mexico Beach held its annual Christmas tree lighting Dec. 4.
City of Mexico Beach spreads holiday cheer with annual Christmas event