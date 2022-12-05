Warm and humid conditions this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar overhead. However, we have some thick fog at the surface this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9am CST. Visibility is likely to be below a mile in most locations, some denser spots of less than quarter mile visibility is possible.

Temperatures are pleasantly cool in the 50s to start the day. The fog and dampness may have some early morning commuters reaching for a light jacket.

As the fog lifts out, some sunshine warms temperatures up into the mid 70s this afternoon with some fair weather clouds.

Southerly winds keep us mild and muggy today and into tonight’s forecast. Fog redevelops overnight and becomes thick once again by tomorrow morning. In fact, most mornings start off with fog this week.

The warm and moist air from the Southern Gulf warms temperatures into the upper 70s near 80 daily for quite the warm week in December.

Bottom Line...

For today, a foggy morning leads to mostly cloudy skies into lunch before skies turn mostly to partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs today reach the mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a warm and humid week ahead for December with highs in the upper 70s near 80 degrees.

