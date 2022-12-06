boy shot in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 12-year-old boy shot five times Friday night is on the road to recovery.

Calhoun County sheriff’s officials said the call came in a little after 10 pm to a house on Adam spears lane in Blountstown.

Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel said they believe it was a targeted attack.

“We don’t feel like there’s any threat to the community, and we feel like it was domestic-related and were pursuing it at this time,” said Kimbrel.

It appears the shots came through the window of the house. The boy was then life-flighted to an area hospital.

Monday there was still crime scene tape all around the house.

“We have spoken to a person of interest at this time it’s an active investigation and hopefully sooner or later we can wrap this thing up and hold whoever was responsible, responsible, for it,” said Kimbrel.

The person of interest is not a Calhoun County resident.

“If it turns out to be what we think it may be that individual isn’t from here,” said Kimbrel.

He added this is a quiet community.

“We’re good people in this county we know there is going to be spill over once in a while people are going to come to our county and do bad things and it’s just up to us to figure out who does these things and charge them and hold them accountable,” said Kimbrel

But he said spillover from larger areas will not be tolerated in Calhoun County.

“We will level back out we’re pretty resilient and we’ve been through a lot,” said Kimbrel.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.