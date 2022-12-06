Fog gives way to sunshine and warmth today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar overhead. But at the surface, dense fog has returned. An advisory is in effect until 9am CST this morning for visibility below a mile and at times less than a quarter mile or near zero. Give yourself a few minutes extra out the door this morning in anticipation of slower travels for early morning commuters, especially before 8am. It’ll take some time to rid ourselves of the fog this morning. But gradually we’ll see it lift out and disperse by mid to late morning.

Temperatures are fairly mild for this time of year as we’ll get the day started in the low 60s with a damp and muggy feel to the air. Another warm afternoon lies ahead. Morning clouds from the fog dissipate into the afternoon to allow for mostly sunny skies. Some sunshine warms temperatures up into the low 70s on the coast to upper 70s inland.

Southerly flow off the Gulf keeps us mild and muggy into tonight’s forecast as well. There’s a small chance for a brief spritzer or sprinkle in the southerly flow late in the day or evening.

Fog redevelops overnight and becomes thick once again by tomorrow morning. In fact, most days ahead will follow a similar pattern of morning fog, to mid-morning clouds, to afternoon sun with a warm afternoon.

This pattern won’t break until late in the weekend and into next week where we pick up a more progressive storm pattern.

Bottom Line...

For today, a foggy morning leads to mostly to partly cloudy skies into lunch before skies turn mostly to partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs today reach the low 70s on the coast to upper 70s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has a warm and humid week ahead for December with highs 10 to 15 degrees above average into the weekend.

