Inlet Beach underpass one step closer to completion

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As Inlet Beach grows, there are rising concerns over pedestrian safety in the area.

After some setbacks, the beach underpass has moved into its next step towards completion.

The $5.6 million state-funded project began in early 2021, and now there is finally an end in sight.

“They shifted their work to the south side of the roadway,” Ian Satter, Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Director, said. “We had a traffic shift earlier in November where we moved traffic to the northern section where we’ve completed most of the tunnel on that side. Our crews are out there, they’re working as quickly as they can to get the project done.”

The underpass is expected to be complete in the early summer months 2023. With U.S. Highway 98 dividing the area between many homes and businesses, locals told NewsChannel 7 they are excited to bring them all together.

“We’re very excited about the tunnel,” Bryan Corr, local business owner at 30Avenue, said. “Inlet Beach is divided by a four-lane highway, and a tunnel is going to bring that all together”

The underpass will have both stairs and a ramp. It will be available to all pedestrians and bicyclists; however motorized vehicles will not be allowed to go through the tunnel.

