Inlet Beach underpass one step closer to completion

The underpass will be on the east side of 30A, connecting the north and south sides of Highway...
The underpass will be on the east side of 30A, connecting the north and south sides of Highway 98.(WJHG)
By Claire Jones
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As Inlet Beach grows, there are rising concerns over pedestrian safety in the area.

After some setbacks, the beach underpass has moved into its next step towards completion.

The $5.6 million state-funded project began in early 2021, and now there is finally an end in sight.

“They shifted their work to the south side of the roadway,” Ian Satter, Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Director, said. “We had a traffic shift earlier in November where we moved traffic to the northern section where we’ve completed most of the tunnel on that side. Our crews are out there, they’re working as quickly as they can to get the project done.”

The underpass is expected to be complete in the early summer months 2023. With U.S. Highway 98 dividing the area between many homes and businesses, locals told NewsChannel 7 they are excited to bring them all together.

“We’re very excited about the tunnel,” Bryan Corr, local business owner at 30Avenue, said. “Inlet Beach is divided by a four-lane highway, and a tunnel is going to bring that all together”

The underpass will have both stairs and a ramp. It will be available to all pedestrians and bicyclists; however motorized vehicles will not be allowed to go through the tunnel.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested after allegedly kidnapping a minor.
Three arrested after allegedly kidnapping a minor
Georgia man charged with attempted murder after hit and run in PCB.
Georgia man charged with attempted murder after hit and run in PCB
Deputies believe this was a targeted incident and a person of interest has been identified.
Boy shot several times in Calhoun County, in stable condition
Authorities say a 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off her...
Woman arrested for switching off hospital roommate’s ventilator - twice
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away

Latest News

FPL customers across Northwest Florida will see price hikes starting in February.
Florida Power & Light customers to see price hikes in 2023
Deputies believe this was a targeted incident and a person of interest has been identified.
Boy shot several times in Calhoun County, in stable condition
One local police department is giving back to its community by offering a free Christmas event.
Captain Claus invites you out for a fun Christmas event
One local police department is giving back to its community by offering a free Christmas event.
Christmas with Cops