The Panama City Police Department unveils new logo

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is getting a new set of wheels and doing some re-branding along the way.

From the past black and white SUVs and cars, the department will now be debuting a new logo on more than 30 vehicles.

These new vehicles are all trucks and SUVs, as the department hopes this will be easier to get around in, in the case of emergencies.

Getting into better vehicles, which will also include motorcycles, will help the department become more self sufficient and help with community engagement.

“It’s just a representation of again, that we are part of the community,” Chief Mark Smith, Panama City Police Department, said. “And we want to put the community right here on us, right on our vehicle. We want to stand out. We want to be seen and be more approachable. I believe that this truck with this colorful logo, the way that we changed the lettering of the police and everything, it’s all part of what we’re looking at bringing into the community.”

The new logo made it’s debut in the Panama City Christmas parade this past weekend.

Those in Panama City can expect to see the department’s new rides taking the streets in the next month.

