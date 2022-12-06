Personalizing your tree at Santa’s Ornament Workshop

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Parents, if you have been looking for that one missing piece to your tree, Lazer-It in Panama City wants to invite you to Santa’s Ornament Workshop.

This Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. you and your family can come make ornaments for free. The ornaments will even be engraved with the year and your child’s name.

For those with a sweet tooth, cookies and punch will be provided as well.

The event is totally free and fun for the whole family.

For more information about Lazer-It and the ornament workshop, you can visit the company’s Facebook page or Instagram page here.

