Increasing shortage of children’s painkillers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the majority of the U.S. is experiencing high levels of respiratory viruses, certain over the counter children’s painkillers are getting harder to find.

Dr. Maureen Ahmann, Pediatrician at Cleveland Clinic, said, “I’ve been doing this for 27 years and I’ve never seen this amount of sick kids at once.”

Drugmakers like Johnson and Johnson say the company is experiencing high demand and is working to maximize their production capacity.

In the meantime, Ahmann said there are other ways to help soothe a child’s pain. She says there is a rectal suppository for acetaminophen that is actually very helpful. Adult ibuprofen or acetaminophen can be crushed up and mixed with syrup or juice if the child meets certain weight requirements. A cold compress to the underarms or back of the neck can help although not for infants under six months as they can get too cold.

Watch the video attached for more on what parents can do while waiting for over the counter medicines to stock back up.

