Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week on Time Travel Tuesday our favorite local historian brought along some history in the form of video clips.

Bill Hudson brought along everything from new fighter jets arriving at Tyndall Air Force Base to footage that hits close to home here at NewsChannel 7. Working at as a videographer at the station some time ago, Hudson reflects fondly on the memories he has captured.

As always, give Hudson a call with any additional information you might remember from a segment at (850) 785-3364.

