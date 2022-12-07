Anne Heche didn’t have drugs in her system, coroner’s report says

FILE_ Anne Heche is shown in this undated file photo. A coroner's report has shed more light on...
FILE_ Anne Heche is shown in this undated file photo. A coroner's report has shed more light on her condition at the time of the crash that took her life.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actress Anne Heche did not have drugs in her system at the time of her death, according to a report from a Los Angeles County medical examiner.

The report said certain drugs were found in her body, but they weren’t active at the time of the crash, which means they were drugs taken at some point in her life, not necessarily recently.

The actress died in an Aug. 5 car crash. Her death was ruled an accident.

The coroner cited inhalation and thermal injuries as the cause of death.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FPL customers across Northwest Florida will see price hikes starting in February.
Florida Power & Light customers to see price hikes in 2023
PCPD say the woman was stopped on Monday evening in the car with a rideshare customer inside.
Woman using stolen vehicle as rideshare arrested, officials say
Search efforts for the missing male pilot continued after the wreckage of a Piper Warrior was...
Fla. family identified as plane crash victims after wreckage found
The Panama City Police Department is getting a new set of wheels and doing some re-branding...
The Panama City Police Department unveils new logo
An entire mobile home park has been without water since Monday morning and it’s unclear when...
Local mobile home park without water until further notice

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as...
Hawaii remembrance to draw handful of Pearl Harbor survivors
Check out Bashful & Blush Boutique in Mexico Beach.
Wear It Wednesday styled by Bashful & Blush Boutique part two
Marking Ukraine’s armed forces day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to the eastern...
Time names Volodymyr Zelenskyy and ‘the spirit of Ukraine’ as its ‘person of the year’
Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York, on Dec. 20, 2018. Embattled vaping...
Juul reaches settlements covering more than 5,000 cases