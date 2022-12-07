Arnold’s Karen Jones scores 45 in Marlins win, sets new school career scoring mark

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Arnold senior Karen Jones is now the leading all-time scorer in Arnold girls basketball history.

Jones began Tuesday night’s home game against Bozeman just 14 points shy of the school mark held by Joanne Booker, who racked up 1,424 points over her Arnold career. So Jones needing 14 to tie that record, and 15 to set a new one.

It was obvious from the start Jones was bent on setting the new record on this night against the Bucks. After starting with a point on a free throw, she scored on three layups, and off an inbounds pass to get her to 7 in the first quarter. She would end the quarter with 9. Then in the second quarter a layup got to her 11. Then another layup put her at 13, and seconds later, after her Arnold teammate Katrina Rhodes forced a midcourt turnover, Jones took the loose ball, weaved around two defenders and scored two more on a layup. That giving her 16 in the game, and broke Booker’s record.

Jones took a long minute to hug her coach and teammates, and then went to midcourt to acknowledge family and friends and other fans who were cheering loudly in support!

Karen finished the game with 45 points, so the new school record is 1,455 and counting. And oh by the way, the Marlins won the game 69-43, taking their record to 5-2.

