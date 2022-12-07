Bay County Commissioners approve grant funding to build new artificial reefs

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Commissioners approved $900,000 in federal grant funding for a project that’s expected to help the fishing, tourism, and diving industries grow at Tuesday’s meeting.

The federal funding is transferred to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and later allocated to the County.

The project is called “The Bay County Natural Resources Damage Assessment (NRDA) Artificial Reef Construction 2022 Project.” It’s expected to create around 20 artificial reefs in the Gulf of Mexico.

“These artificial reefs just pay back in dividends that are so beneficial to our area,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said.

“Each reef site will have multiple pieces of concrete, prefabricated concrete to go down to support our fishing and diving industries,” Bay County Extension Director Scott Jackson said.

Artificial reefs in the County date back decades. However, wear and tear and Hurricane Michael caused a number of reefs to take a beating.

“It helps us, especially after Hurricane Michael where some of our reef sights were damaged to recover from that economically and also to recover from the structural damage,” Jackson said.

County officials said the annual revenue the reefs bring to the area are also off the charts.

“Approximately 1,900 jobs we have in Bay County and $49 million of personal income come from artificial reefs and the presence of artificial reefs in Bay County,” Jackson said.

It’s all about growing fishing habitats and the local economy.

Jackson said it takes 3 - 5 years for an artificial reef to fully develop. He also said he hopes to deploy the new reefs in the next year or two.

