Bay County Sheriff’s Office Kicks Off Project 25 Shopping Night

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office Project 25 Shopping Night event is making a jolly return.

Officials and volunteers flooded the Walmart on Highway 77 in Lynn Haven Tuesday evening in an effort to deliver some Christmas miracles to at least 350 children across Bay County.

Dozens of people took on the role of Santa’s helpers parading the aisles of the retail giant and hand-selecting Christmas presents for children in need. Each volunteer was given the name of a child, along with their age and one hundred dollars in spending money. The age of the kids did not exceed 10 years old.

Becky Johns is the coordinator for Project 25. She has been a part of the initiative for 37 years and says there is no limit to who her team will help.

“We get the list from the public schools and then we do have people outside of the schools that have called and asked for help, and we will help them too.”

She says giving and putting a smile on children’s faces as well as their parents has become one of the most rewarding parts of her life.

“It’s my heart and I couldn’t imagine not doing it,” said Johns. “It’s the people that call or see me on the streets and say you helped me 20 years ago; I was one of your kids or my parent was one of your children that you helped.”

All toys will be delivered to Bay District Schools and then distributed.

Project 25 has been around for 42 years. The project accepts toy and monetary donations all year round. The monetary donations are what provide the funds for the shopping night event. To donate contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

