Bay High student accused of bringing gun to school

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 11th grade student at Bay High School Tuesday when he was found with a loaded handgun in his backpack, according to a news release from BCSO.

Bay High School administrators said they got information that Tyheem Boone, 16, was vaping on campus in a bathroom. When they went to the bathroom, they found Boone vaping.

Officials said Boone was taken to the administration office and during a search of his backpack, they found a loaded Glock 23.

Deputies said Boone claimed he carried the gun because he needed protection from dogs during his walk home.

Boone was charged with possession of a weapon on campus, which is a felony.

