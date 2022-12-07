Blountstown’s Elam Johnson is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Elam Johnson is a 4.0 student that basically does everything for the Blountstown Tigers on the field because he knows how valuable a teammate he is.

”Other than my mom,” Elam says “not wanting anything in the classroom to compromise what we got going on out here. Just want to make sure I’m always good for my teammates.”

But he knows the value doesn’t stop on the field, it leaks into the classroom and then leaks back onto the field ”Being able to study, I mean, studying math is just like studying film. You’ve got to figure out what they do, figure out why you need to do what you needed to do.” Johnson tells us.

“He’s one of those kids that all high school coaches want to have on their team, for sure.” says Blountstown head coach Greg Jordan. “He’s a leader in practice, in the classroom and on the game field.”

Coach Jordan knows what an important piece Elam and his leadership was to the Tiger’s puzzle in this year’s state run. ”Offensively he’s a running back, can play receiver for us. On defense, he’s a safety, he’s a punt returner, kick returner, on the kickoff team. He’s a kid that’s a 1A football player that doesn’t come off the field much.”

Like I said, versatile. With this being his senior year, Johnson will be off to college next year where he’s got big future plans which Jordan feels he’ll have no problem achieving. “That kid will be successful at whatever endeavor he chooses.”

That med-school track comes from the experience Elam went through last year and a new life goal. ”I actually broke my arm last year playing football and the guy that did my surgery was really always a good guy for me and helped me get back on the field so, I always wanted to do that for other kids.”

Though Elam said football is probably not in the future cards, there’s no doubt this year he was the Tiger’s biggest weapon, to put it bluntly.

