Lidl recalls advent calendar due to salmonella

Lidl is asking customers to return the product to the store for a full refund.
Lidl is asking customers to return the product to the store for a full refund.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The grocery chain Lidl has issued a voluntary recall of one of its candy calendars due to possible salmonella contamination.

The 8.4-ounce packages of Favorina advent calendars say “premium chocolate with a creamy filling” on the front.

The affected units were available at Lidl locations between Oct. 12 and Dec. 5, and have a use-by year of 2023.

All units have been removed from store shelves.

Lidl is asking customers to return the product to the store for a full refund.

The company found the issue during routine testing and said it has not gotten any reports of illnesses linked to the product.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The infection can sometimes be fatal in young children and the elderly.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FPL customers across Northwest Florida will see price hikes starting in February.
Florida Power & Light customers to see price hikes in 2023
PCPD say the woman was stopped on Monday evening in the car with a rideshare customer inside.
Woman using stolen vehicle as rideshare arrested, officials say
Search efforts for the missing male pilot continued after the wreckage of a Piper Warrior was...
Fla. family identified as plane crash victims after wreckage found
The Panama City Police Department is getting a new set of wheels and doing some re-branding...
The Panama City Police Department unveils new logo
An entire mobile home park has been without water since Monday morning and it’s unclear when...
Local mobile home park without water until further notice

Latest News

Health officials say this year's flu shot appears to stand up to the strains that are...
Fewer people are getting the flu shot this year
A man in Texas is grateful his dog is still alive after he found him with an arrow through his...
GRAPHIC: Dog survives after being shot through head with arrow
The father was arrested Monday and could face charges including murder and child endangerment,...
Father arrested after daughter, 1, found dead in California river
FILE - New York Yankees' Aaron Judge gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home...
AP source: Aaron Judge, Yankees reach $360M, 9-year deal