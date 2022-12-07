Local rescue mission needs your help

By Alex Joyce
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Rescue Mission is hosting a fundraiser this Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The event is to help fully restore operations at the men’s shelter facility.

Guests will be able to tour the fully renovated facility, learn about the Gateway Life Transformation Program, and learn how to become a foundational community partner.

Refreshments will be provided for those in attendance.

The rescue mission has been to help more than 135,000 homeless people since opening its doors in 1973.

