Local wildlife center unveils new ride, donated by WCSO

Alaqua has received an ambulance donated by a local emergency services agency that will be used to save wildlife.
By Claire Jones
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One wildlife rescue team has a new way to save animals and educate the community, thanks to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

A former WCSO SWAT truck has been transformed into the Alaqua Animal Refuge Wildlife Center’s new animal ambulance.

“You don’t see a wildlife rescue ambulance, ever. I’ve never seen one, it’s so cool” Andrea Diessner, lead rehabber at the Alaqua Animal Refuge Wildlife Center, said. “When people call us, we generally ask them to bring the animal to us and a lot of people are reluctant to do that for understandable reasons. So it allows us to be like ‘oh well don’t worry we’re on it’. We can go rescue that animal you don’t even need to touch it.”

Not only will this new ambulance be useful in rescuing sick and injured wildlife, but it will also be an essential tool in educating the community.

“For me, it’s the outreach portion,” Chris Teboe, wildlife rehabber and in-house reptile specialist at the Alaqua Animal Refuge Wildlife Center, said. “I am big into going to schools, going to different events, and teaching people- who not only don’t know about our location- but what they can actually do to help these animals in need. "

With the panhandle growing so quickly, teaching the public about what to do when they find wildlife in need is also becoming a major necessity.

“I would say 80% to 90% of our intakes are due to people expanding roadways and habitat destruction,” Dienesser said. “So, I think that getting the ground-level education to the public will help these problems be reduced. "

If you need assistance or have questions about sick or injured wildlife, or you would like to get involved with the Alaqua Animal Refuge Wildlife Center, click here.

