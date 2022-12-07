Panama City Fire Department demonstrates fire safety for Christmas

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City fire department is making sure your Merry Christmas doesn’t go up in smoke.

Firefighters lit a Christmas tree on fire to show how quickly things can turn disastrous. They say a Christmas tree is good for about 30 days after being cut.

A dry tree can easily catch fire if a spark gets near it especially if it’s near an overloaded socket.

“So, with it being the holiday season that is why we wanted to do this today. Please water your trees if you have a live tree in your home make sure you’re getting them watered and you’re watering them daily,” said Howard Demro, a Lieutenant at the Panama City Fire department.

He also says to double-check your Christmas lights.

“You want to make sure the Christmas lights you’re putting on your Christmas tree they’re not damaged or frayed,” said Demro.

Another big issue is leaving trees too close to space heaters so make sure to pay extra attention.

“Christmas tree fires are rare this is not something we get a lot of calls to but when they happen, they burn intensely they get real hot real fast, and they catch other items in the house on fire quicker than expected because of the heat the Christmas tree will put off,” said Demro.

During Tuesday night’s simulation, everything went up in flames in just a matter of minutes.

