Panama City Fire Department demonstrates fire safety for Christmas

xmas fire safety
xmas fire safety(WJHG)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City fire department is making sure your Merry Christmas doesn’t go up in smoke.

Firefighters lit a Christmas tree on fire to show how quickly things can turn disastrous. They say a Christmas tree is good for about 30 days after being cut.

A dry tree can easily catch fire if a spark gets near it especially if it’s near an overloaded socket.

“So, with it being the holiday season that is why we wanted to do this today. Please water your trees if you have a live tree in your home make sure you’re getting them watered and you’re watering them daily,” said Howard Demro, a Lieutenant at the Panama City Fire department.

He also says to double-check your Christmas lights.

“You want to make sure the Christmas lights you’re putting on your Christmas tree they’re not damaged or frayed,” said Demro.

Another big issue is leaving trees too close to space heaters so make sure to pay extra attention.

“Christmas tree fires are rare this is not something we get a lot of calls to but when they happen, they burn intensely they get real hot real fast, and they catch other items in the house on fire quicker than expected because of the heat the Christmas tree will put off,” said Demro.

During Tuesday night’s simulation, everything went up in flames in just a matter of minutes.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested after allegedly kidnapping a minor.
Three arrested after allegedly kidnapping a minor
Deputies believe this was a targeted incident and a person of interest has been identified.
Boy shot several times in Calhoun County, in stable condition
FPL customers across Northwest Florida will see price hikes starting in February.
Florida Power & Light customers to see price hikes in 2023
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows the suspect push the 82-year-old Home Depot employee to the...
GRAPHIC: Home Depot employee dies after store thief pushes him to ground, police say
The Panama City Police Department is getting a new set of wheels and doing some re-branding...
The Panama City Police Department unveils new logo

Latest News

Student accused of bringing gun to Bay High School.
Bay High student accused of bringing gun to school
Trees For Seniors
Trees For Seniors
Jones now the all time scoring leader in Marlins girls basketball history
Karen Jones set new school scoring record
Bay County Sheriff's Office hosts Project 25 Shopping Night at Walmart on Highway 77 in Lynn...
Bay County Sheriff’s Office Kicks Off Project 25 Shopping Night