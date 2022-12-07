Seagrass Village giving Christmas Trees to seniors in need

seagrass Christmas tree
seagrass Christmas tree(WJHG)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Putting up the Christmas tree is a staple when getting ready for the holidays, but some senior citizens just aren’t able to do it. That’s why the Seagrass Village in Panama City Beach is working to make the season brighter for them.

Tuesday evening the retirement village held a holiday celebration complete with music, food and 17 beautifully decorated Christmas trees.

Why so many trees? They will all be heading to the homes of senior citizens in Bay County.

The trees were donated and decorated by local businesses and organizations. Next week they will be given to seniors in need with the help of the Bay County council on Aging.

“You know I think it’s just human nature to help those that need help, and it just makes you feel good to give and help those,” said Randy Paton the director of activity at Seagrass.

