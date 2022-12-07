Significant amount of fentaynl seized in Bay County

By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over two and a half pounds of fentanyl were seized from a local man that deputies say was a large supplier in the area.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin McCray is believed to be importing large amounts of fentanyl to the Bay County area.

Officials say the drugs came from a supplier in California. McCray then mailed the supply to his Bay County home and flew back. When he was driving home, deputies say he was stopped by the Special Investigations Division, where they found marijuana.

They also located a box that contained zip-lock bags, latex gloves, powdered sugar, and a digital scale with fentanyl residue.

During the traffic stop, investigators also went to McCray’s home and found the suspected fentanyl package.

The package was a large, sealed metal can with a “kilo-brick” inside, which was tested by investigators, came up positive for fentanyl.

McCray was arrested for importation of fentanyl and trafficking fentanyl across state line, and booked into the Bay County Jail.

