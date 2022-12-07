Three arrested, stolen firearms recovered during Jackson County traffic stop

3 were arrested on firearm charges in Jackson County.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three suspects were arrested Tuesday in Jackson County after deputies conducted a traffic stop.

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies say around 1:30 p.m. they did a traffic stop on a vehicle they believe had been involved in a pursuit. When deputies pulled the car over, they recognized the passenger, Tiffany Sherell Pete.

Pete had active warrants out from Washington County for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, larceny petit theft, resisting an officer, obstruction by disguise, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Officials say during the investigation they found out the driver, Ricky Mitchell, did not have a valid driver’s license and, has been previously convicted of a felony.

They also found that the third person in the vehicle, Jalisha Symone Shivers, had an active warrant for felony petit theft.

According to authorities, a fully loaded handgun, determined to have been stolen from Bay County, and six additional cartridges were found in the vehicle.

Ricky Mitchell was arrested and is being charged with carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and driving while license suspended. Both Tiffany Pete and Jalisha Shiver were taken into custody for their active warrant.

