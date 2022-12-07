Traffic rerouted following construction accident and power outage

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Power is out for 10 Panama City Beach customers after a construction accident.

According to city officials, it happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Arnold Road and Hernando Avenue as part of the construction on Segment 3 of the Front Beach Road Community Redevelopment Area (CRA).

According to officials, a contractor’s equipment snagged an overhead power line and brought down two utility poles and damaged a third. One of the two poles hit a parked city utility truck, causing damage to the passenger side of the vehicle. No one was in the truck, and there were no injuries. A business sign was also damaged.

Traffic is being rerouted on Arnold Road at Guava and Inca avenues. Drivers are encouraged to avoid that area.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.