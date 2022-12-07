“Trail Tales” encourage healthy lifestyles in Walton County

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County officials are hoping to promote better physical and mental health in the community with the newest instillation of the “trail tales”.

Tuesday, representatives from multiple Walton County agencies unveiled the new trail tales at Padgett Park in Santa Rosa Beach.

It was created by the Walton County Library System, Walton County Department of Health, and the Walton County Parks and Recreation Department.

Around the loop of the park, there are signs. Each sign has a page of a children’s book in order. The idea is for families to walk around the loop while reading the story.

Walton County officials said the trail tales encourage both physical and mental health.

”With our little project that we have with our local library- this project that we’re talking about today- it is very important to us as a community to become a healthier Walton community,” Holly Holt, an officer with Walton County Department of Health said. “That’s physical and mental health, and we know how important that is these days. We want to live that long, healthier life.”

Officials said they will switch out the books quarterly so there are fresh stories for park patrons.

If you would like to get involved in promoting the well-being of the community, you can get involved in the Walton Community Health Improvement Partnership by clicking here.

