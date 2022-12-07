Trendy holiday outfits with Bashful & Blush Boutique

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Despite what some grinches may say, decorations can never be “too much” when it comes to the holidays. The same goes for holiday outfits.

On this week’s Wear It Wednesday, Bridget Odum, owner of Bashful & Blush Boutique in Mexico Beach, stopped by the studio with the perfect outfits and accessories to glam out for your next holiday party.

Jessica and Sam showed off viewer’s picks of stylish staple pieces that were just waiting to be pared with some bling.

Odum brought along outfits featuring holiday colors like hunter green and plum red and then sparkling cocktail dresses for that long anticipated New Year’s Eve night.

For more on how to style these looks, watch the videos attached. To order your next holiday piece, visit Bashful & Blush’s Facebook page here.

