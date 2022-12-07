Tuesday Evening Forecast

Dense fog is in the forecast
By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for tonight in NWFL meaning visibilities will drop below 1/4 mile. The fog should move out by mid-morning Wednesday. For tonight lows will fall into the mid 60s. Winds will be SE at 5 mph or near Calm. On Wednesday skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s at the coast and near 80 inland. The weather will remain warm and humid this week and on into the weekend. Rain chances will remain slim through Saturday. Better rain chances creep back in Sunday and Monday, but right now those rain chances will be around 30-40%.

In the Central Atlantic an area of interest as a 50% chance of becoming a subtropical system. It poses no threat to the U.S.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

