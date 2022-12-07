Washington County school threat lead to juvenile arrest

School threats in Washington County.
School threats in Washington County.(Free-to-use)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - FROM THE WASHINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE FACEBOOK POST:

“Deputies in Walton County were made aware of a social media post going around on “Snapchat.” The content of the post was related to a threat of a school shooting, warning students not to go to school on December 7, 2022.

While investigating the post going through Washington County Schools, a suspect was developed within the Washington County School District. Through investigative interviews, probable cause for arrest was developed, and a juvenile student from Roulhac Middle School was arrested and charged for originating and distributing the material in our area.

The student was charged under Florida State Statute 836.10 for Written Threats to Conduct a Mass Shooting. The juvenile was transported to the Washington County Jail and subsequently to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice Detention Center.

During the investigation, a nationwide alert to law enforcement agencies was sent out, showing that this incident was being spread across the United States, and according to the bulletin, first originated in Kent County Michigan and a person of interest was interviewed in that case.

It is believed that there is no active threat to Washington County Schools at this time, with one person being in custody, however the post keeps making it’s rounds among the student body. Even though there is no perceived threat, Washington County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputies will maintain a heightened sense of alert until this incident fully comes to pass.”

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FPL customers across Northwest Florida will see price hikes starting in February.
Florida Power & Light customers to see price hikes in 2023
PCPD say the woman was stopped on Monday evening in the car with a rideshare customer inside.
Woman using stolen vehicle as rideshare arrested, officials say
Search efforts for the missing male pilot continued after the wreckage of a Piper Warrior was...
Fla. family identified as plane crash victims after wreckage found
The Panama City Police Department is getting a new set of wheels and doing some re-branding...
The Panama City Police Department unveils new logo
An entire mobile home park has been without water since Monday morning and it’s unclear when...
Local mobile home park without water until further notice

Latest News

Panama City Rescue Mission
Local rescue mission needs your help
This week's 8-5-0 strong student of the week is a hard-working student who loves her teacher.
This Week's 850Strong Student of the Week is Bobbie Poucher
Newschannel 7 Alex Joyce is at the Panama City Rescue Mission telling us about the mission's...
Fundraiser to Restore Full Operations to the Men's Shelter
Trendy holiday outfits
Trendy holiday outfits with Bashful & Blush Boutique