Washington County school threat lead to juvenile arrest

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - FROM THE WASHINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE FACEBOOK POST:

“Deputies in Walton County were made aware of a social media post going around on “Snapchat.” The content of the post was related to a threat of a school shooting, warning students not to go to school on December 7, 2022.

While investigating the post going through Washington County Schools, a suspect was developed within the Washington County School District. Through investigative interviews, probable cause for arrest was developed, and a juvenile student from Roulhac Middle School was arrested and charged for originating and distributing the material in our area.

The student was charged under Florida State Statute 836.10 for Written Threats to Conduct a Mass Shooting. The juvenile was transported to the Washington County Jail and subsequently to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice Detention Center.

During the investigation, a nationwide alert to law enforcement agencies was sent out, showing that this incident was being spread across the United States, and according to the bulletin, first originated in Kent County Michigan and a person of interest was interviewed in that case.

It is believed that there is no active threat to Washington County Schools at this time, with one person being in custody, however the post keeps making it’s rounds among the student body. Even though there is no perceived threat, Washington County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputies will maintain a heightened sense of alert until this incident fully comes to pass.”

