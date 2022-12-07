Woman brought her child along to burglarize multiple churches, sheriff says

Leslie Reese, 42, is charged with four counts of third-degree burglary and a single count of...
Leslie Reese, 42, is charged with four counts of third-degree burglary and a single count of unlawful conduct toward a child.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Nevin Smith and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A South Carolina woman is facing charges after officials say she brought her child with her to burglarize churches.

According to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon, 42-year-old Leslie Reese is charged with four counts of third-degree burglary and a single count of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Koon said security footage showed Reese breaking into multiple churches in the Gilbert area, including Gilbert United Methodist Church, Bethlehem Lutheran Church and Bethel United Methodist Church.

Koon said the surveillance video showed Reese breaking a window to get into the churches and steal various items, such as a cross, candles and even Christmas ornaments.

Reese is accused of signing her child out of school and taking the child with her to burglarize the churches. Koon said investigators found the child’s backpack and school folders inside one of the churches.

Reese was granted bond and has been released from the Lexington County Detention Center. Further information was not available.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FPL customers across Northwest Florida will see price hikes starting in February.
Florida Power & Light customers to see price hikes in 2023
PCPD say the woman was stopped on Monday evening in the car with a rideshare customer inside.
Woman using stolen vehicle as rideshare arrested, officials say
An entire mobile home park has been without water since Monday morning and it’s unclear when...
Local mobile home park without water until further notice
Search efforts for the missing male pilot continued after the wreckage of a Piper Warrior was...
Fla. family identified as plane crash victims after wreckage found
The Panama City Police Department is getting a new set of wheels and doing some re-branding...
The Panama City Police Department unveils new logo

Latest News

FILE - Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during a reception to...
Emhoff: ‘Epidemic of hate’ exists in US, mustn’t be normalized
The Supreme Court is seen on Election Day in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Supreme Court justices skeptical of elections case that could alter voting
PCB construction accident causes power outages.
Traffic rerouted following construction accident and power outage
A dog named Bear took a swim in the Hudson River before being rescued and brought back home....
Dog rescued after swimming across Hudson River